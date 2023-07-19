South Africa: Independent Panel Completes Investigation Into Lady R's Simon's Town Sojourn

18 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Victoria O'regan

An independent panel has concluded its investigation into the mysterious Lady R. Now, it has two weeks to complete its confidential report before handing it over to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The panel tasked with investigating the alleged loading of arms for Russia on to a Russian cargo vessel, the Lady R, has met its 18 July deadline to finalise its investigation, the Presidency confirmed on Tuesday.

The panel now has two weeks to work on its confidential report before submitting it to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Daily Maverick.

The Presidency had earlier announced it would set up an independent inquiry, to be chaired by a retired judge, to investigate the allegations relating to the Lady R, which docked at Simon's Town Naval Base in December 2022.

This was after the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, told journalists in May that Washington was "confident" that weapons were loaded on to the Lady R in a clandestine operation last December.

Brigety's accusations were catalytic and prompted International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor to démarche him.

According to a statement released by the Presidency, Ramaphosa had decided to set up an inquiry to look into the Lady R matter because of the seriousness of the allegations, the immense public interest and the impact of this saga on South Africa's international relations.

The panel was...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.