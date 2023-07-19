South Africa: Independent Panel Completes Investigation Into Lady R's Simon's Town Sojourn

An independent panel has concluded its investigation into the mysterious Lady R. Now, it has two weeks to complete its confidential report before handing it over to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The panel tasked with investigating the alleged loading of arms for Russia on to a Russian cargo vessel, the Lady R, has met its 18 July deadline to finalise its investigation, the Presidency confirmed on Tuesday.

The panel now has two weeks to work on its confidential report before submitting it to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Daily Maverick.

The Presidency had earlier announced it would set up an independent inquiry, to be chaired by a retired judge, to investigate the allegations relating to the Lady R, which docked at Simon's Town Naval Base in December 2022.

This was after the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, told journalists in May that Washington was "confident" that weapons were loaded on to the Lady R in a clandestine operation last December.

Brigety's accusations were catalytic and prompted International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor to démarche him.

According to a statement released by the Presidency, Ramaphosa had decided to set up an inquiry to look into the Lady R matter because of the seriousness of the allegations, the immense public interest and the impact of this saga on South Africa's international relations.

The panel was...