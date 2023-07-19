Kenya: Mama Ngina's Security Withdrawn

Nairobi — The security detail of former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta has been withdrawn at her Muthaiga and Gatundu homes.

The security detail was recalled on Tuesday at about 5.00pm when the Administrative Police and General Service Units (GSU) guarding her were withdrawn.

She initially had a total of 30 officers guarding all her premises combined with the senior most back then being a chief inspector before they were reduced.

The former first lady was left with eight officers in total and the senior most being a senior sergeant, who have now all been recalled.

The action came as a section of Kenya Kwanza leaders accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of sponsoring Azimio rallies organized by leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, the legislators accused the former head of state of being selfish by inciting Kenyans against paying tax using the Azimio rallies.

They claimed that Kenyatta was defending his property that was illegally acquired.

"Some people are hiding behind those rallies and out of lack of wisdom, they want to continue to with plan and theft of public resources that have been there for the time they have been in power," Senator John Methu said.

"We have very credible information that the person sponsoring the ongoing rallies and is President Uhuru Kenyatta the former President of the republic of Kenya for reasons we are unearthing one by one and slowly by slowly."

They had also wanted the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to probe whether the Kenyatta family is fully tax compliant.

"We as the senators urge the people of Kenya, please do not be used by anybody for their own selfish interest and gains that they want to take you to the streets to go and disrupt peace because they have been told to pay taxes, everybody should pay taxes in the country," Methu said.