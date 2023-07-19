Kenya: Athman Hussein Named Kenya's New Chief Khadhi

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed Athman Abdulhalim Hussein as the new Chief Kadhi of the Republic of Kenya.

Hussein who is the former Kadhi of Nairobi region and will be replacing Ahmed Muhdha.

His appointment came after the Commission conducted interview for five shortlisted candidates who applied for the vacancy position announced on 14th April this year before the Chief Justice Martha Koome on Monday announced that JSC has settled on Hussein.

The shortlisted candidates by JSC were inclusive of Sukyan Hassan Omar, Idris Nyamagosa Nyaboga, Athman Abdulhalim Hussein, Kutwaa Mohamed Abdalla and Omari Hassan Kinyua who were in for the interview that was conducted on May 22 this year.

The Kadhi courts are established under article 170 of the Kenyan constitution and are mandated to deal with issues pertaining to Islamic marriages and family life according to Sharia and deal with matters of inheritance among Muslims.

Hussein studied Islamic law at Al-Hazar university and is expected to works in liaison with judicial courts and the government in giving legal directions on issues affecting Muslims according to Sharia.