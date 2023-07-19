Kenya: Majanja, Mugambi, Christine Meoli Named to 3-Judge Bench Impaneled to Hear Finance Act Petition

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed a three-judge bench t9 hear and determine the Finance Act 2023.

Justices David Majanja( Presiding), Lawrence Mogambi and Christine Meoli will now set a date when the matter will be mentioned for hearing.

The Finance Act was suspended by Justice Mugure Thande who directed that the file be placed before the CJ for directions.

The petitioners Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition want the high court to squash the operationalization of the Act saying it was passed hurriedly in parliament without public participation.

They say the Act is bad in law and should not be allowed to operate as it will affect many Kenyans who are suffering.

The government through Attorney General Justin Muturi had laid preliminary objections to have the petitions dismissed by the same was rejected by Justice Thande on ground that the applicant had raised weighty issues that must be heard.

The judge consequently extended the conservatory orders suspending the Act until the matter is heard and determined