Kenya: 2 More Petitioners Seek Court Order to Stop July 19's Protests

Nairobi — Two more petitioners have moved to the High Court seeking orders to stop tomorrow's planned demonstrations.

The petitioners, Kenyans against violence and Sisanya Amboso want the court to suspend the planned protests against the government pending the hearing and determination of the suit.

The want the Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his coalition partners to immediately call off the demonstrations on strong grounds of what occurred in the recent past where public and private properties have been destroyed and innocent Kenyans killed by police.

The petitioners whats the leaders to give space for dialogue so as to resolve issues affecting Kenyans

The petitioners will be placed before a judge at constitutional division for directions.