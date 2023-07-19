Kenya: 'Sufuria Movement' to Be Launched as Azimio Says 3-Day Demos to Go on From July 19

Nairobi — Azimio One Kenya Coalition Party says planned three days of anti-government protests will go on as planned.

Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua stated that they will hold parralel rallies in Kamukunji Grounds, Joseph Kangethe Grounds and Jacaranda Grounds.

The Coalition emphasized that the demonstrations, which aim to address the high cost of living and advocate for election reforms, will be conducted peacefully.

She said tomorrow's protest will also mark the birth of the Sufuria Movement.

