Kenya: 'Sufuria Movement' to Be Launched as Azimio Says 3-Day Demos to Go on From July 19

18 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — Azimio One Kenya Coalition Party says planned three days of anti-government protests will go on as planned.

Narc-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua stated that they will hold parralel rallies in Kamukunji Grounds, Joseph Kangethe Grounds and Jacaranda Grounds.

The Coalition emphasized that the demonstrations, which aim to address the high cost of living and advocate for election reforms, will be conducted peacefully.

She said tomorrow's protest will also mark the birth of the Sufuria Movement.

More to follow...

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.