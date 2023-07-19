Kenya: Azimio Leaders Say State-Assigned Security Recalled After Kindiki Order

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition has protested the move by the government to withdraw security officials of key leaders in the coalition terming the move a dictatorial one.

During a press briefing attended by the coalition principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Martha Karua (Narc Kenya) and Eugene Wamalwa (DAP) among other key leaders, they said the move was aimed at intimidating them ahead of the anti-government protests.

"It is expected that a decision is taken to maintain, enhance or reduce the security cover of officers based on intelligence about threat perceptions faced by these public figures. We do not understand what intelligence perceptions informed the withdrawal of security," Wamalwa stated.

Musyoka raised questions on why the security detail withdrawal happened at a time when details have emerged on resurgence of Operating Support Unit (OSU) which they claim killed protestors during last week demonstrations.

He claimed that the killer squad are usually armed security officers wearing civilians with operating Subaru vehicles parked along Traffic Police Headquarters near KNH, Anti-Terror Police Unit and Nairobi Regional Headquarters.

"They travel group of five people from one ethnic community. They are heavily armed with lethal weapons. They are better facilitated in terms of logistics and transportation, remunerations, communications and weapons than the country's official security agencies," Musyoka said.

Karua noted the government has entered into partnership with the killer squad Operating Support Unit (OSU) and an organized militia to disrupt the three-day Azimio La Umoja protest commencing tomorrow.

The Narc Kenya Leader bashed at the resolution by the Kenya Kwanza Alliance saying it a move aimed at fueling violence in the country.

"It also comes days after Ruto openly instructed Kenya Kwanza to recruit and arm supporters for a confrontation with protesters. Ruto has called his supporters to Kenya's version of Armageddon," said Karua.