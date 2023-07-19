Kenya: Azimio Says 6 Million Signatures Collected So Far

Nairobi — The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya signature collection drive to remove President William Ruto from the helm of power has now hit 6 million signatures.

Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua urged the Kenyans to support the initiative by visiting the Azimio La Umoja portal to submit their signatures.

"We are pleased to announce that as at this morning, we have hit 6 million signatures. Those are six million citizens fed up with Ruto. Let's continue signing up at TUMECHOKA. COM,TUMECHOKA.NET,TUMECHOKA.ORG," said Karua.

This comes a day after Azimio Coalition accused the government of sabotaging its signature collection drive to "unseat" President William Ruto citing multiple cyber attacks.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna told news reporters that the opposition Azimio coalition had registered over 1,000 cyber attacks.

"They are actively sabotaging the collection of signatures. They have even cloned the website to confuse our supporters," he alleged.

"We are saying Kenyans want to eat today, it does not matter how long you cover your ears from them, we will act until you hear Kenyans cry."

Speaking during the launch of the digital signature collection platform on July 11, the coalition's leader Raila Odinga said the signature drive will complement other efforts including civil disobedience, tax boycotts and defiance against the Finance Act 2023.

He indicated that the coalition will continue to put pressure on the government to repeal the Act and take active steps to lower the cost of living.

The Azimio leader who has refused to concede defeat to Ruto insisted the drive would go on despite mounting questions on the legal parameters within which the coalition was acting.

"Kenya Kwanza has questioned where we will take the signatures and the legality of the exercise. We don't expect them to understand, they don't understand the people's power as of now, but with time they will do," Odinga said.

"We appeal to more people to come out and append their signatures to this historic undertaking."

Article 144 of the Constitution (2010) provided that the President can only be removed from office if the National Assembly approves a report by a tribunal appointed by the Chief Justice to consider such a petition.

Article 145 requires the Senate, by a two-thirds majority, to ratify a vote by the House to remove the President from office.