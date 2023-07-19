Kenya: We Appeal to Our Neighbors in the Region Not to Join Ruto's War Against Kenyans - Azimio

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leaders have asked the neighboring nations not to supply the Kenyan government with ammunitions or teargas in 'war against Kenyans' as the three-day protests commence tomorrow.

Speaking on Tuesday in Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation (JOOF), Narc Party Leader Martha Karua claimed that the only wrongdoing they have done as a coalition is to challenge President William Ruto to lower food prices, reorganize the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to accommodate all participants, and respect political parties.

"We appeal to our neighbors in the region not to join Ruto's war against Kenyans," she said.

She called on Kenyans to join the 'sufuria movement' bandwagon starting tomorrow as the three-day anti-government demonstrations begin.

Karua added that the nationwide movement will commence at around mid-day and continue till late.

"We encourage Kenyans to continue picketing, demonstrating and protesting in their own ways in their own local areas as much as they can," she said.

Protesters in Nairobi have been given three main convergence points; Joseph Kang'ethe grounds, Kamukunji grounds, and Jacaranda grounds.

"Further at midday tomorrow, we ask Kenyans to come out of their homes and bang sufurias, pots and pans. The sufuria movement kicks off tomorrow and continues until the battle is won," she said.

"At that hour of midday, we call on motorists to stop wherever they are on highways and roads, hoot and flashlights in support of this movement."

Karua urged Kenyans to employ citizen journalism and videotape public officials, including police and politicians, who abuse and brutalize Kenyans while in government, saying that this will aid in later investigations.

"We appeal to Kenyans to take very seriously the unfolding chain of events, a new dictatorship is slowly taking route through nepotism, corruption, getting rid of opponents and suspension of the constitution," she said.

"We are appealing to all Kenyans of goodwill who have photographic or video evidence of police brutalizing citizens to share the same with us to aid the case our legal team is working on."