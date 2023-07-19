Kenya: Murkomen Pleads With Odinga to Call Off Protests, Resume Dialogue

Nairobi — Amid raging political temperatures in the country, Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has pleaded with Opposition leader Raila Odinga to call off the planned protests and resume dialogue.

Odinga has called for more protests from Wednesday, Thursday and Friday against the high cost of living occasioned by the Finance Act signed by the president.

"It is still my prayer and considered opinion that Raila should use his influence to call off the planned mass action. He has the ability and responsibility to do so," Murkomen tweeted even as his Interior counterpart Kithure Kindiki warned protesters against breaking the law.

Nine people died in violent clashes on Wednesday in parts of the country as demonstrators called to protest by the opposition leader marched in defiance of a government ban. Six others had been killed in similar protests the previous week.

Bipartisan talks initiated by President William Ruto collapsed in June when Odinga's Azimio-allied MPs pulled out accusing their Kenya Kwanza counterparts of insincerity.

"Now that Azimio is clear that they don't want to be part of the government in any form or shape whether it is nusu mkate or handshake, then I don't see the reason why we can't prosecute the issues raised using our democratic institutions," Murkomen tweeted.

Tharaka MP George Murugara, co-chair of the bi-partisan team termed Azimio's demands as extra-legal leading to a stalemate early June.

The Murugara-led camp issued an ultimatum on Tuesday for Azimio to resume talks or have the Selection Panel led by Nelson Makanda proceed with its mandate.

"It is one month since Azimio suspended the talks indefinitely, in our view as Kenya Kwanza we should resume the talks. We either agree to talks or the law takes its course," Murugara said.

Odinga, who insists last year's presidential election was "stolen", initiated a string of rallies this year against a government he says is illegitimate and responsible for a cost-of-living crisis.

But President Ruto has told him off, vowing not to succumb to political pressure to share his government with a "loser".

"I want to tell Raila Odinga that elections ended on August 8 last year. You can't seek the leadership of our country through bloodshed, deaths, and destruction of property. There is no way you will change Kenya through the route you have taken," Ruto declared.