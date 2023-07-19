Kenya: Koome Says Police Mobilized to Contain Riots, Insists No Demos Authorized

Nairobi — The National Police Service (NPS) has vowed decisive action against violent protests in a bid to preserve peace amid concerns over an emerging pattern of violence and destruction of property during opposition-led mass action.

NPS Inspector General Japhet Koome issued the warning on Tuesday even as he insisted that the police had not been notified of any intended peaceful protest in accordance with the law.

"In line with NPS mandate to maintain law and order, protect life and property; and preserve peace, we wish to inform the public that any demonstrations that will be held in any part of Kenya on Wednesday July 19, 2023 will be dealt with promptly in accordance with the law," he said.

Koome assured of public safety encouraging Kenyans to proceed with their planned engagements on Wednesday.

"We therefore urge all law-abiding members of public to carry-on with their daily activities, and commend all NPS Officers for their continued patriotism, selfless and dedicated service to our Country," he said.

The IG made the statement reinforcing Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki's position on protests called by Azimio leader Raila Odinga whom the government has branded an anarchist.

Kindiki said adequate resources had been deployed to forestall violent incidents such as those documented on July 12 when protesters vandalized the Nairobi Expressway at Mlolongo outside the capital.