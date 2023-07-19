Kenya Orders Schools Closure Over Opposition Protests

18 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Schools in Kenya's two main cities will remain closed Wednesday following planned protests by the Opposition over a high cost of living crisis.

The announcement on the closure of schools in the capital Nairobi and the coastal city of Mombasa was made late Tuesday by Cabinet Secretaries of Interior Kithure Kindiki and his Education counterpart Ezekiel Machogu.

"The government has received credible security intelligence that criminal elements planning to unleash terror and violence on the public tomorrow (Wednesday) intend to engage in armed skirmishes with security agencies around certain schools within Nairobi and Mombasa," they said in a statement.

Nine people died in violent clashes on Wednesday last week in parts of the country as demonstrators called to protest by opposition leader Raila Odinga marched in defiance of a government ban. Six others had been killed in similar protests the previous week.

Odinga has called for more protests from Wednesday, Thursday and Friday against the high cost of living occasioned by the Finance Act signed by the president.

Odinga, who insists last year's presidential election won by President William Ruto was "stolen", initiated a string of rallies this year against a government he says is illegitimate and responsible for a cost-of-living crisis.

But President Ruto has told him off, vowing not to succumb to political pressure to share his government with a "loser".

"I want to tell Raila Odinga that elections ended on August 8 last year. You can't seek the leadership of our country through bloodshed, deaths, and destruction of property. There is no way you will change Kenya through the route you have taken," Ruto declared.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.