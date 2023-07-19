Rwanda: UK Passes Bill to Return Illegal Migrants to Their Home Country, Third Country

The UK government's Department for Immigration & Passports, Drugs Policy, Crime, Fire, Counter-terrorism & Police has announced the passage of the illegal Migration Bill, which aims to ensure that individuals entering the UK illegally will have no right to stay and will be returned to their home country or a safe third country.

According to reports, the Illegal Migration Bill has successfully passed Parliament and is set to become law. The bill specifically aims to prevent illegal migrants from misusing modern slavery protections and exploiting legal loopholes to delay their removal.

This legislation holds significant importance in fulfilling the prime minister's commitment to curbing the number of small boats crossing the English Channel.

The bill establishes a legal obligation for the Home Secretary to detain and remove individuals who enter the UK unlawfully. After receiving royal assent, the bill will be enacted as law.

As per the bill's provisions, the government will be legally bound to detain and remove those who arrive in the UK illegally, either returning them to their home country or another designated "safe" third country. However, the BBC has reported that no similar return agreements have been established with any other countries apart from Rwanda.

It's worth noting that a recent Court of Appeal ruling deemed the Rwanda plan unlawful. Despite this, the government is currently challenging the decision.

Over the past few weeks, the bill has faced substantial debate and amendment in the House of Lords, as a cross-party group of peers sought to shape its final form.

After going through a process known as parliamentary ping-pong, where it passed between the House of Commons and the House of Lords three times, the bill has ultimately resolved the stand-off between the two chambers.

The bill's provisions encompass individuals identified as potential victims of trafficking and slavery, as well as accompanied and unaccompanied children who reach the UK illegally, extending the duty to remove them once they turn 18.

The government has argued that individuals identified as potential victims of modern slavery will be returned to their home country or another "safe" country, ensuring their separation from those who have exploited them.

The resolution of the debate between the Lords and MPs now clears the path for the bill to receive royal assent, signifying the King's formal agreement to enact the bill into law.

During the Lords debate, Home Office minister Lord Murray of Blidworth highlighted the strain placed on the UK's asylum system by the overwhelming number of small boat arrivals, which reportedly costs taxpayers £6 million per day.

Lord Murray emphasized that with over 45,000 people undertaking dangerous Channel crossings last year, the current situation is no longer sustainable. He further stated that breaking the "business model" of human traffickers is the right course of action.