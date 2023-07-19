Rwanda: Goalie Ndayishimiye Announces Retirement From Professional Football

Rwandan goalkeeper Jean-Luc Ndayishimiye has announced his retirement from professional football aged 35.

Ndayishimiye, one of the best goalkeepers that Rwanda has ever produced, enjoyed a successful career between the posts during his time at defunct ATRACO, Rayon Sports, APR FC and AS Kigali among other teams. He also has 57 national team caps to his name.

"This is the end; I take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been with me in this long journey that has not been easy as a goalkeeper in different teams. Thanks to the players, coaches, officials, fans and my family," the veteran posted via his Instagram account.

"My journey as a football player ends here and I thank God who has been with me throughout these years. Where it did not go well, I apologize," he further said.

Ndayishimiye started his career at Kimihurura-based JSK in 2004 where he spent one season in the club's junior team and two seasons in the senior team. In the 2005/2006, he helped the club to win a topflight league promotion for the 2006/2007 season when the team joined Renaissance FC to rebrand to AS Kigali.

The shot stopper played for AS Kigali for one season during the 2006/2007 season under then head coach Jean Baptiste Kayiranga, helping the team finish fourth in their debut season.

In 2007, a then 19-year-old youngster was snapped up by defunct ATRACO FC and helped them to win the league title and CECAFA Kagame Cup before completing a sensational move to APR where he played four seasons between 2009 and 2013.

During his four-year spell with the military side, he the club helped win three league titles and the Peace Cup in 2010, 2011 and 2012 as well as 2010 CECAFA Kagame Cup title.

He later moved to arch-rivals Rayon Sports in September 2013 where he won two league titles, Peace Cup and Quarter Final round of the 2018 CAF confederation Cup.

Bakame also played for Kenyan side AFC Leopards, AS Kigali, Police FC and Bugesera from which he hung up to open a new chapter.

He now has his focus turned on the goalkeeper's coaching career. Times Sport understands that he has agreed to become a goalkeepers' coach at the Nyamata-based club.

Ndayishimiye has featured for the national team since 2005. He played for Amavubi at all levels including U17 and U20 before he earned his debut senior national team call up in 2009. He retired after making 57 appearances.