Rwanda: Activists Unveil Effective Method to Combat Intimate Partner Violence

Intimate partner violence (IPV) continues to be a distressing and pervasive issue affecting women and girls globally, including in Rwanda. Taking proactive measures to address this problem is crucial for fostering progress and creating a safer society for all.

One program that has made significant strides in tackling IPV in the country is Indashyikirwa, meaning "Agents for Change" in English. Indashyikirwa is a collaborative initiative between Care International, Rwanda Men's Resources Centre (RWAMREC), and Rwanda Women's Network.

During a side event of the Women Deliver conference on July 18, which focused on "What Works to Prevent Intimate Partner Violence for Women and Girls in Rwanda," activists shared their experiences and the success of the program.

Angela Agado, a senior technical advisor on gender-based violence (GBV) at Care International, explained that the Indashyikirwa model consists of four components: campus curriculum, community-based activism, training and engagement with the community, and women's health spaces.

Between 2014 and 2015, this model was implemented in seven districts in Rwanda with high rates of IPV. The objective was to bring about positive change in these communities.

Agado reported that after the implementation, there was a remarkable 55% decrease in IPV, based on women's reported experiences. Specifically, there was a 50% reduction in physical and sexual IPV among women who participated in the program. Moreover, men's perpetration of IPV also decreased by 47% after their involvement in the couples curriculum.

Agado also shared future plans to introduce a digitalized couples curriculum, and the Indashyikirwa model has already undergone 14 adaptations since 2018 across various countries, including Uganda, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq.

Mary Balikungeri, Director and Founder of Rwanda Women's Network, explained how the program provided support to women who were victims of violence and gang rape during the Genocide against the Tutsi.

To address these issues, safe spaces were created for the women, where they received training on gender-based violence and power dynamics. The ultimate goal was to empower these women to educate their husbands and families about these critical issues.

As a result, husbands started participating in the safe spaces, and now they join together as community activists, advocating for change within their communities.

Balikungeri also emphasized that the initiative has expanded beyond the community level and now engages in national-level discussions, uniting civil society with a common purpose.

Ritha Nyiratunga, a fellow at RWAMREC, highlighted how the campus curriculum and community activities of Indashyikirwa were the outcome of a robust co-designing process.

She also noted that valuable lessons were learned from successful and unsuccessful field experiences. They discovered that guiding couples through the journey of change together was more effective than working with individuals separately.

Furthermore, Nyiratunga revealed that the program dedicated ample time to exploring power dynamics. Participants delved into various forms of power and recognized that the misuse of power often led to violence.

Consequently, the program offered couples various options to positively harness their power and drive meaningful change.

Overall, the Indashyikirwa initiative has proven to be an effective method for preventing intimate partner violence in Rwanda. Its success lies in its holistic approach, empowering couples to address power imbalances and transform their communities into safer and more supportive environments.