Rwandan Girls Bow Out of Fiba U16 Afrobasket

Egypt U16 girls on Tuesday, July 18, inflicted a 84-15 humiliation on Rwanda in the quarter finals to deny them a qualification to the semifinals of the FIBA U16 Afrobasket.

A victory against the Egyptians was all that Rwanda needed to book a slot to the last four of the continental showpiece which is underway in Monastir, Tunisia but the girls were far from achieving the target only to demolished by a merciless Egypt.

Egypt won either of the four quarters 22-6,15-2,24-2 and 23-5 to send Rwanda packing their bags back home and eventually advance to the semifinals.

Rwanda were drawn in Group B alongside Mali, Morocco and Angola.

The team had lost all group phase games. They were beaten 42-53 in the opening game against Morocco on Friday, July 14 before falling to a 108-24 defeat against Mali on Saturday and 42-74 to Angola the following day.

Mali finished top of the pool B followed by Angola and Morocco who finished second and third respectively.

Rwanda finished bottom and they still have to play a classification game for 5th to 8th positions.

Tuesday

Quarter-finals

Rwanda 15-84 Egypt