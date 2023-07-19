Rwandan Girls Bow Out of Fiba U16 Afrobasket

18 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Egypt U16 girls on Tuesday, July 18, inflicted a 84-15 humiliation on Rwanda in the quarter finals to deny them a qualification to the semifinals of the FIBA U16 Afrobasket.

A victory against the Egyptians was all that Rwanda needed to book a slot to the last four of the continental showpiece which is underway in Monastir, Tunisia but the girls were far from achieving the target only to demolished by a merciless Egypt.

Egypt won either of the four quarters 22-6,15-2,24-2 and 23-5 to send Rwanda packing their bags back home and eventually advance to the semifinals.

Rwanda were drawn in Group B alongside Mali, Morocco and Angola.

The team had lost all group phase games. They were beaten 42-53 in the opening game against Morocco on Friday, July 14 before falling to a 108-24 defeat against Mali on Saturday and 42-74 to Angola the following day.

Mali finished top of the pool B followed by Angola and Morocco who finished second and third respectively.

Rwanda finished bottom and they still have to play a classification game for 5th to 8th positions.

Tuesday

Quarter-finals

Rwanda 15-84 Egypt

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.