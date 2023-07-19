Rwanda: There is No Winner in Curtailing Women Rights, Gender Equality

A new report has painted a rather grim picture on the state of gender equality in the world, indicating that over 90 per cent of the global population of women and girls live in countries where there is a deficit in women empowerment.

The same report, dubbed "Paths to Equality: Twin Indices on Women's Empowerment and Gender Equality", indicates a huge gap when it comes to empowering women to achieve their full potential when compared to the male population.

It is also indicated in the report that globally, women only achieve 72 per cent of what men achieve across different human development indicators, showing a gaping 28 per cent difference.

This is a dangerous trend, especially for the so-called developing countries because it will be a tall order for them to achieve the development aspirations they have set out for themselves if they are leaving the biggest part of the population behind.

The report was launched on the margins of the Women Deliver Conference which is arguably the largest gathering of activists, policymakers and development bodies, among others on matters of women empowerment, which has been taking place in Kigali since the beginning of the week.

A lot of good things have been said at the well-attended meeting, all aimed at advancing gender equality for sustainable development. Similar speeches and commitments have been made at previous gatherings. However, it will take more courage to put them in action.

In fact, some countries have enacted laws or even consented to international conventions and treaties that promote gender equality, but the main challenge has been implementing them to make a meaningful impact on women. This has come with inevitable consequences including the slow development rate.

It will therefore call for all involved to expedite the implementation of all these good laws, treaties and conventions because it is no longer an option.

To quote President Kagame in a statement made several years back; "Any place that does not make gender equality a priority, is probably getting other important things wrong too."