Rwandan Peacekeeper Killed in Central African Republic Laid to Rest

18 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

Sergeant Eustache Tabaro, the Rwandan soldier who was killed by armed elements in the Central African Republic, was laid to rest at the Kanombe Military Cemetery on Tuesday, July 18.

Tabaro was laid to rest in full military honours during the ceremony that was attended by his family, RDF senior and junior officers as well as his friends.

The ceremony was presided over by the Special Operations Force Deputy Commander, Col Augustin Migabo, on behalf of the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Mubarakh Muganga.

The 39-year-old Rwandan soldier served in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in CAR (MINUSCA).

He was killed in an attack by unidentified armed elements near Sam-Ouandja, in Haute-Kotto Province, North-eastern CAR.

The RDF and the UN condemned the attack, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on the CAR government to conduct an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The RDF said Rwandan peacekeepers remain committed to the protection of civilians.

Rwanda is the fourth largest troop-contributor to UN missions with 4,585 military personnel deployed to the UN peacekeeping operations in South Sudan (UNMISS) and MINUSCA.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.