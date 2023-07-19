Rwandan Peacekeeper Killed in Central African Republic Laid to Rest

Sergeant Eustache Tabaro, the Rwandan soldier who was killed by armed elements in the Central African Republic, was laid to rest at the Kanombe Military Cemetery on Tuesday, July 18.

Tabaro was laid to rest in full military honours during the ceremony that was attended by his family, RDF senior and junior officers as well as his friends.

The ceremony was presided over by the Special Operations Force Deputy Commander, Col Augustin Migabo, on behalf of the RDF Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen Mubarakh Muganga.

The 39-year-old Rwandan soldier served in the United Nations peacekeeping mission in CAR (MINUSCA).

He was killed in an attack by unidentified armed elements near Sam-Ouandja, in Haute-Kotto Province, North-eastern CAR.

The RDF and the UN condemned the attack, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on the CAR government to conduct an investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The RDF said Rwandan peacekeepers remain committed to the protection of civilians.

Rwanda is the fourth largest troop-contributor to UN missions with 4,585 military personnel deployed to the UN peacekeeping operations in South Sudan (UNMISS) and MINUSCA.