Kenya: Uneasy Calm in Kisumu With Heavy Police Presence On Major Roads

Kisumu — The lakeside city of Kisumu remains uneasy as police are deployed in major corners of the city to stop any form of demonstrations.

Strategically, police in anti riot gear were deployed at Kondele, taking the location where the protestors always converge before the march.

"They woke up early and occupied our area beneath the flyover, where we always converge, sing and dance before we march on," said Jamleck Omondi.

Omondi, in his mid 30s is a matatu tout plying town centre rout, who says he has never missed demonstrations called by Raila Odinga.

He said it is just a matter of time before Kondele becomes a war zone.

"Right now you can see police on the other side, locals on this side," he said.

"The fact is that these people are innocent, the criminals are still at home taking tea, they will arrive here, the police will retreat to Kondele police station ".

Roads remain closed, with tyres burning by the roadside, a precaution taken by the rioters to spare the roads from damage.

" This is enough protest even if they don't allow us to walk in the streets. Nothing is moving, vehicles are parked, supermarkets closed, most employees, be it government or private are at home, that's a successful protest," said John Ongany, a boda boda rider.

Leaders who always take the lead are missing in action, majority are said to be fearing arrest by the police.

Heavy police presence has been spotted at Kachok along Kisumu Nairobi Highway, Patel's Flat, bus terminus and Kisumu Boy's round about.

They are sitting in groups, some supporting their backs on the walls.

Last evening, there was panic buying in Kisumu as most shelves in the supermarkets remained empty.

Bread, tissue paper, maize flour were cleared from the shelves in preparation for the three days protests called by the Azimio brigade.

In the markets, small fish (omena), cabbages and cereals were stocked by many families in anticipation of the long protest period.