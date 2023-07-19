Kenya: The Enemy Is Not Mama Ngina, It's Easier to Negotiate With Raila Than With Angry People - Mutahi Ngunyi

Nairobi — Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi condemned the removal of the former first lady Mama Ngina's security, saying President Ruto is looking in the wrong direction and that Mama Ngina Kenyatta is not the enemy.

Through his twitter account, Ngunyi advised President Ruto to exclude the former first lady from the conflict.

He pointed out that the removal of Mama Ngina's security detail left her vulnerable and susceptible to attack.

"Dear Ruto crowds are unreasonable. Today they will attack Mama Ngina in Muthaiga. Tomorrow they will look for your mother wherever she is," he said.

"If you start this trend, it will not stop. Fight as men and leave our mothers out of it. Please."

He also urged opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Ruto to come together and build bridges and not walls that will divide the people of Kenya.

He also urged Kenyans to keep peace and not to destroy their country.

"And Kenyans are toying with the drums and war, before you realise it, we will be on the brinks of civil war," he said.

"It is easier to negotiate with Raila, than to negotiate with angry people led by people you do not know. do not assume that you know."

His statement come after the withdrawal of Mama Ngina's security detail from both her Muthaiga and Gatundu homes.

The more than ten GSU and Administration Police officers were recalled on Tuesday at about 5.00pm.

Her security had been scaled down from 30 last year and left with only ten.

The action followed accusations by Kenya Kwanza leaders that her son former President Uhuru Kenyatta has been sponsoring Azimio's Opposition protests organized by leader Raila Odinga.

On Tuesday, a group of Nairobi traders held a press conference announcing that they will hold a demonstration at Mama Ngina's home over the alleged activities of his son.

Kenyatta denied claims he has been sponsoring the chaos but President William Ruto who took over from him after last year's elections has directly blamed him for teaming up with Odinga to stabilize the government.

"We know the sponsors of these protests is Odinga and his handshake brother and we will not allow them to continue destabilizing the country," the president declared last week.

Odinga has called for more protests from Wednesday, Thursday and Friday against the high cost of living occasioned by the Finance Act signed by the president..

Nine people died in violent clashes on Wednesday last week in parts of the country as demonstrators called to protest by opposition leader Raila Odinga marched in defiance of a government ban.

Six others had been killed in similar protests the previous week.

Odinga, who insists last year's presidential election won by President William Ruto was "stolen", initiated a string of rallies this year against a government he says is illegitimate and responsible for a cost-of-living crisis.

But President Ruto has told him off, vowing not to succumb to political pressure to share his government with a "loser".

"I want to tell Raila Odinga that elections ended on August 8 last year. You can't seek the leadership of our country through bloodshed, deaths, and destruction of property. There is no way you will change Kenya through the route you have taken," Ruto declared