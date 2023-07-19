Algeria-China - Intensifying Political Cooperation, Deepening Economic Partnership

Beijing (China) — Algeria and China, in a joint statement at the end of discussions between the president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Tuesday in Beijing, agreed on continuing the intensification of political consultation, strengthening security cooperation, deepening economic partnership and enhancing cooperation in all fields.

"At the kind invitation of the president of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, the president of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, is paying a State visit to China," the document said, adding that the leaders of the two countries "has held a friendly discussion showing perfect agreement."

"The two leaders discussed the historical relations between the two friendly countries and welcomed the level of bilateral cooperation and coordination at all levels, raising the ways and means to promote relations in all fields so as to uphold the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples, while exchanging views on bilateral, regional and international issues of common interests."

They also "expressed their appreciation for the fruitful cooperation between the two sides at the bilateral level and in international fora, stressing the importance of the timing of the visit, which coincides with the celebration, this year, by the two friendly countries of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations."

The Algerian side also "praised the achievements" of the past few years in terms of socioeconomic development in China, under the enlightened guidance of President Xi Jinping, wishing for the Chinese people more progress and prosperity."

The Chinese side expressed its "appreciation for the big achievements of Algeria in terms of national development, as part of President Tebboune's New Algeria vision, wishing for the Algerian people to reach, quickly, their goal of building a prosperous, rich and strong country."

"The two sides intend to consolidate the common interests and strengthen the mutual support, to overcome the difficulties stemming from the different, successive crises and challenges facing the world."

The two sides put forward "the importance of enhancing political and security cooperation and their determination to intensify contact and cooperation at different governmental and legislative levels, to achieve the common interests of the peoples of the two countries."

On the economic front, the two sides welcomed the development of their economic relations and the volume of bilateral trade."

The two sides agreed on taking further steps to "benefit from the business and investment opportunities offered (by the two countries), intensifying contacts and increasing visits between the public and private sectors in the two countries, combining efforts to create a favourable, incentive, suitable and encouraging investment environment, strengthening economy, trade and investment, enhancing partnerships and opening up wider perspectives of economic cooperation between the two countries in various areas."

The two sides "agreed to continue the extension of contacts among individuals and to strengthen friendship relations between Algeria and China at the popular level, in the different cultural, sports, touristic and media fields, as part of the New Algeria and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and through the deepening of cooperation in several areas, including car industry, space sciences, agriculture, culture, tourism, construction of ports, logistics services, water desalination, infrastructures, manufacturing industries, the metallurgy, financial sector, the digital economy, energy, mining, teaching, scientific research, teaching of Chinese language, the media, the tax administration, the customs and the fight against corruption."

The two sides agreed on "strengthening the adaptation of the development strategies of the two countries comprehensively, exploit the additional benefits and deepen practical cooperation in the best interests of both peoples" and welcomed the signing, in November and December 2022, of the "Executive Plan for the Joint Implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative", the "2nd Five-Year Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Plan (2022-2026), and the "Three-Year Cooperation Plan in key fields 2022-2024."

The two leaders expressed their "determination to step up cooperation in health, and which dates back to 1963, when China sent its first medical mission to Algeria."

Concerning the positions of the two countries on international issues, Algeria and China reiterated their commitment to "intensify consultation and coordination on international and multilateral issues, continue the ongoing support of their basic interests, support each other in terms of the preservation of their sovereignty and territorial integrity, make joint efforts to defend the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of countries, among other rules of international legality and fundamental principles of international relations."

They also emphasized "the necessity of preserving the United Nations system, centered on the UN, and the world order, based on the International Law, and the fundamental rules governing international relations, based on the principles and goals of the UN Charter."

The two sides agreed to "maintain their commitment to multilateralism, to the strengthening of the principles of cooperation, solidarity, justice and equity in international relations, and to preserve the interests of the developing countries and to defend their rights."

The Algerian side reiterated its "respect of the One-China principle, Taiwan being an integral part of the territories of China," expressing its "opposition to the independence of Taiwan, whatever its shape, and voiced support to China's position on the issues relating to human rights in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Tibet and others, and rejecting any attempt to politicize the human rights issue or use it as a pressure tool in international relations."

The Algerian side informed, again, the Chinese side of the steps it has taken to apply for Algeria's membership of the BRICS, and the reasons for this initiative, especially the "profound changes in the Algerian economy and the aspirations of Algeria to adapt to developments on the world economic scene."