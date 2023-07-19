Tanzania: Govt Widens Doors for Views On Criminal Justice

MINISTER for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Mr Nape Nnauye has directed executives under his docket, to create more online platforms for receiving public opinions on criminal justice report for the benefit of the country.

Mr Nape made the directive during the symposium organised to discuss criminal justice report held at the University of Dar es Salaam, on Tuesday.

He also assured the citizens that the ministry will effectively collect the opinions and forward them to the commission formed by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, to investigate performance of criminal justice institutions in the country.

"Let me assure you that the ministry will create the platforms to seek opinions from Tanzanians including those ling outside the country and send them to the commission as well as to President Samia," Mr Nape said.

The minister noted that public opinions will help to shape various institutions, improve the laws of the country and in the provision of various services in the community.

Moreover, he urged the citizens to use polite and respectful language in expressing their opinions especially when they talk about the president.

"Shun combative criticisms, give constructive opinions, don't humiliate or insult anybody and especially when you talk about the President of our country because she is the image of all of us... When we deal with criminal justice, the heart of the president wants justice and justice will raise our nation.

"I urge you to respond soberly based on evidence and statistics of what is transpiring in our country," he said.

He insisted that the government is committed to bringing development to the people and see into it that everyone is treated fairly and live happily in their country.

On Saturday the commission presented its report to President Samia, highlighting key findings including major weaknesses in the entire system of criminal justice dispensation.

The institutions probed by the Commission include the Police Force, National Prosecution Services (NPS), Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), Tanzania Prisons Service and Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA).

The Commission discovered major weaknesses in the areas of detecting and preventing crimes, arresting and taking the suspects to police stations.

Other areas with weaknesses include criminal investigation, filing charges, hearing criminal proceedings in court, deciding whether to order the convicts to serve prison terms or to give an alternative punishment and the lives of prisoners, who have completed their jail terms and their reintegration into the society.

Meanwhile, Commenting during the symposium, former Inspector General of Police (IGP) and member of the commission, Ernest Mangu said that if the recommendations are well implemented, will bring relief to the citizens in accessing justice, regardless of their economic status.

"If the commission's recommendations will be implemented as we suggested, it will bring great relief to the citizens in accessing justice because the proposals are based on the views of citizens interviewed during the investigation," Ex-IGP Mangu said.

For his part, retired Chief Secretary and Deputy Chairman of the commission Ambassador Ombeni Sefue highlighted various recommendations brought by the commission including arresting and taking the suspects to the police stations .

Amb Sefue said since the commission discovered several arresting organs, it recommended that other institutions entrusted with arresting authority to cooperate with police force.

He suggested that police cells should be the only places for detaining the suspects.

"There are many arresting institutions which have been allowed to hold suspects, a situation that causes people fail to understand which institution has arrested and detained their relatives," he said.

Commenting on abuse of power among Regional and Districts Commissioners, he said the commission recommended amendment of the Regional Administration Act, Chapter 97 to remove the powers of arrest held by RCs and DCs, and other leaders instead those leaders should follow the criminal procedure law, Chapter 20 which allows anyone to arrest a person committing an offence in front of him.