Tunisia: FM's Meeting With CEO of Saudi Fund for Development Focuses On Projects Financed By Fund in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — During a meeting on Tuesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar, CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad, expressed his foundation's willingness to finance the projects proposed to it by the Tunisian side, particularly priority projects, at the start of the Minister of Foreign Affairs' visit to Saudi Arabia.

In this context, the CEO reviewed the number of projects financed by the fund in Tunisia, noting that projects that were previously slow in their implementation have recently seen an acceleration in the pace of their completion, says a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the Minister praised the role played by the fund in financing projects in the fields of infrastructure, agriculture, transport, health and social housing, as well as its active contribution to supporting development efforts in our country.

In this respect, he emphasised the Tunisian side's commitment to boosting the completion of ongoing projects financed by the fund in our country, highlighting the capacity of the Tunisian economy, which is recovering after the measures taken as part of the course correction, to absorb more development projects financed by the Saudi Fund for Development.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, on behalf of the President of the Republic, began a tour of the Gulf countries, Sunday, in the State of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which will continue until July 20, in response to invitations received by his counterparts in these sister countries.