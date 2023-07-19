Tunisia: President of the Republic Discusses Cultural Sector

Tunis/Tunisia — The activities of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the festivals under its supervision were at the heart of President of the Republic Kais Saied's meeting with Minister of Cultural Affairs, Hayet Ketat Guermazi, in Carthage on Tuesday.

The Head of State recalled "the noble objectives for which festivals have been created in Tunisia over the last six decades, citing the example of the Carthage and Hammamet International Festivals, as well as the Carthage Film Festival (JCC)", reads a press release from the Presidency of the Republic.

The dissemination of culture and social development was at the heart of their creation" said the same source, quoting the president, who also referred to "the role of film clubs and cultural centres in every region of the country".

"Only creative and committed artists had the right to take to the stage at the Carthage International Festival and the Hammamet Festival", said the President. "Participation in these festivals was subject to meticulous selection, and only artists whose participation coincided with the State's cultural policy were chosen", he explained.

The meeting comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding an act that took place on stage at the Roman amphitheatre in Carthage during the show by six comedians, "La Nuit du rire", on Sunday July 16. An improvisation by French comedian AZ during his sketch provoked hostile reactions from several Internet users, who deplored the unacceptable content and lack of respect shown to spectators.

At a press conference held the following day, Monday evening, at the ancient theatre of Carthage, the Steering Committee of the Carthage Festival and the National Establishment for the Promotion of Festivals and Cultural and Artistic Events returned to the issue.

Director of the Carthage International Festival, Kamel Ferjani, reiterated his regrets for this deplorable incident, stressing that "what happened was beyond the control of the Steering Committee". He explained that what the French actor presented on the festival stage was "an improvisation that was not picked up during rehearsals".

The Festival Steering Committee said it had contacted the comedian AZ and asked him to apologise to Tunisians, which is what actually happened at the press conference held immediately after the show.

In this respect, President Saied stressed that what happened on Sunday evening on the stage of the Carthage Festival constituted "a violation not only of this prestigious festival but also of public decency". The President described the act as "a crime, as stipulated by law 226 bis of the Penal Code".

The President wondered "how it is possible to reward anyone who publicly undermines public decency or morals by awarding them nearly 26,000 euros when they should be imprisoned and fined as stipulated by law".

According to the provisions of law 226 bis of the Criminal Code: "Anyone who publicly undermines public decency or morals by gesture or word, or who intentionally disturbs others in a way that undermines modesty, is liable to six months imprisonment and a fine of one thousand dinars. Anyone who publicly draws attention to an opportunity to commit debauchery by means of written, recorded, audio or visual, electronic or optical messages shall be liable to the same penalties as those provided for in the previous paragraph.

The President of the Republic described this as an abuse targeting the Tunisian people, saying that "everything is orchestrated to strike at the homeland and the State".

It is no coincidence that the most basic rights of citizens, such as food and access to drinking water, are being affected", Saied added. The excesses go beyond the social sphere to affect "education and culture", he felt.

"What is currently happening in the cultural and other sectors cannot continue like this", concluded the President of the Republic, who expressed his great concern about the situation on the cultural scene.