South Africa: Do You Want to Be a Referee?

If so, the South African Football Association (SAFA) Referees department has gone on a massive referees recruitment drive across the country and they are looking for future male and female match officials.

Chair of the SAFA Referees Committee, Victor Gomes said if the country is to tap into the new blood and continue to be a leading nation in this area, it is imperative that the country goes into a major recruitment drive.

"We want to broaden our current pool, hence we are looking for fresh and new ideas. Those who want and think they can be good referees should forward their application to these Provincial secretaries:

Eastern Cape: Sikelela Mtangayi: peo.ecp@safa.net

Free State: Ms Mosa Dladla: peo.fs@safa,.net

Gauteng: Victor Raletjena: victor.raletjena@safa.net

KZN: Ms Nomkhosi Zulu: peo.kzn@safa.net

Limpopo: Ms Refiloe Khoza: peo.lp@safa.net

Mpumalanga: Bevan Mahlangu: bevan.mahlangu@safa.net

Northern Cape: Willem Coetzee: willem.coetzee@safa.net

North West: Tebatjo Matsi: peo.nc@safa.net

Western Cape: Ms Nadia Konstabel: peo.wc@safa.net

"We intend to recruit as many capable referees as possible in the coming months," added Gomes, who last week was appointed vice-president of the CAF Referees Committee.