Uganda: Parliamentary Committee Seeks Clarification On Alleged Ministry Headquarters Relocation Deal

The Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Tourism, and Industry has directed the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperative, Geraldine Ssali, to provide clarification regarding allegations of involvement by some ministers in a proposed deal to relocate the Ministry's headquarters.

The committee aimed to shed light on the decision to transfer the Ministry from Farmer's House, a government building, to a rented space at Kingdom House. However, Ssali claims that it was State Minister for Industries David Bahati who informed her that Farmer's House had been condemned, necessitating the relocation to Kingdom House or King Ceaser Plaza.

During the meeting, Committee Chairperson Mwine Mpaka informed legislators that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had been directed to process a file for Tom Opio, an office attendant at the Ministry of Trade, while awaiting guidance from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The committee then turned its attention to Principal Assistant Secretary Everest Ahimbisibwe and former Head of Procurement Lapyem, seeking clarification on the decision to relocate the Ministry from a government building to a private rented premises, which would reportedly cost the taxpayers 8 billion shillings annually.

During her appearance before the committee, Permanent Secretary Geraldine Ssali disclosed that Minister David Bahati had urged her to expedite the process of relocating the Ministry's headquarters on her first day in office.

Ssali further stated that her attempts to obtain formal documents from the managers of the two buildings involved in the proposed deal were unsuccessful, prompting her to cancel the relocation agreement.

Within the same meeting, the Permanent Secretary revealed that she had come across a document in which some officials within the Ministry had requested a supplementary budget of 20 billion shillings for the renovation of Farmer's House, instead of the 6.2 billion shillings recommended by the Ministry of Works. This discrepancy in funding requirements raised concerns among committee members, highlighting potential irregularities in the renovation plans.

