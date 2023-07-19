Eritrea: National Secondary School Leaving Examination Results

The National School Leaving Examination results for the current academic year have been announced.

According to Dr. Bisirat Gebru, Director of Standards and Evaluation at the National Higher Education and Research Institute, out of the 14 thousand 320 students, 4 thousand 664, (32.6%) have scored results for degree and diploma programs.

Accordingly, 3 thousand 174, (22.2%), students have scored a result for a degree program, while 1 thousand 490 students, 10.4% for a diploma program.

The National School Leaving Examination was carried out from 13 to 18 March across the country as well as at the International Schools of Eritrean communities in Riyadh and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.