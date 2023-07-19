Africa: Dar Ready, ICC U19 Africa Gathers Storm

TANZANIAN team is ready for the mission with five days before the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's U19 Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifiers start in Dar es Salaam.

Tanzania and five other African countries will be in action at the Dar Gymkhana Club and the University of Dar-es-Salaam (UDSM) ovals.

The other nations are Kenya, Nigeria, Namibia, Uganda, and Sierra Leone.

The qualifying tournament will be held in Dar es Salaam from July 23rd to 29th this year.

Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) has worked their socks off to ensure the facilities are up to level the event.

"We are excited and feel honoured to host an event of such magnitude for the next generation of cricketers," said Hamisi Abdallah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TCA, who is also the tournament's Local Organising Committee (LOC) chairman.

"Our facilities are in pristine shape, and logistics are going well. The preparations are in the final stages. We are looking forward to delivering a quality tournament.

Abdallah added: "We look forward to an exciting event as we showcase what Tanzania has to offer."

Tanzania squad

The Tanzania squad comprises 14 young stars under Head Coach Jimmy Kamande and team manager Ally Kimote.

The squad members are Johnson John Nyambo (Captain), Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Hamza Ally Onai, Acrey Paschal Hugo, Abdulazak Mohamedi Amiri, Jafari Kanyita Kilongosi, Omari Koba Ramadhani, Laksh Snehal Barkania, Agustino Meya Mwamele, Issa Safari Kassim, Baraka Robert Laiza, Ally Hassani Fentu, Mohammedi Simba Mbaki, Shaik Basha.

The coach trimmed the squad from 40 young stars to the final 14 players.

Based on the leagues and development programmes, the coach selected 40 players from different regions.