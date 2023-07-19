Tanzania: Preseason - Azam Test Muscles With Esperance

AZAM FC go head to head against one of the continent's football powerhouse Esperance de Tunis in their second pre-season friendly match in Sousse, Tunisia today.

In the recent CAF ranking for African clubs the Tunisian club is settled in the third slot after collecting 1,065.85 points, Esperance is behind Egyptian giants Al Ahly who are at the top followed by Moroccans Wydad AC respectively.

The Chamazi-based side is leaving no stone unturned as they intensify their drills to ensure that they create cohesion in the squad before returning home to begin competitive engagements.

In their first friendly encounter against Al Hilal of Sudan, they cherished a convincing 3-0 win thanks to goals by Cheikh Sidibe, Prince Dube, and Alasane Diao respectively.

The game also witnessed Feisal Salum, the only domestic signing made by Azam in the ongoing transfer window providing an assist for the opening goal.

However, Azam's Head Coach Youssouph Dabo has described their progressing camp as successful saying players are responding well to his sessions and there is a big improvement so far.

He added that he is encouraging his players to embrace mental and tactical fitness to be ready to face any side that knocks at their door throughout the upcoming season.

"Mental and tactical fitness are very important for players to possess as they make them eager to approach each match without any problems and this is what I am fighting for," the Senegalese coach said.

However, upon returning home, Azam's first domestic assignment will be against Young Africans in the newly established min-tournament semifinal match of the Community Shield at the Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

The tense game is scheduled on July 9th and the winner will progress into the final to face either Simba or Singida Fountain Gate FC which interface in other semis a day later.

This will be the major test for Azam's Senegalese trainer who has been tasked to bring titles to the Chamazi-based club where they have been suffering from a title drought for a long time.

As such, it all remains a crossword puzzle if they will be able to make the most of next season in both domestic and international matches though pundits predict that they are well placed to achieve a lot in the upcoming season based on the signings they have made.