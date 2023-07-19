Africa: CAF and LOC Host Commercial Workshop in Abidjan to Discuss Potential TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023 Partnerships

Over 50 businesses turn-up for the CAF and LOC event in Abidjan

CAF and LOC already in talks with key partners in preparations for what is likely to be the most successful TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations

Meeting comes a week after CAF recorded 17% increase in revenues in media and sponsorship rights

More than 50 Ivorian-based corporates attended the CAF and Ivorian Local Organising Committee ("LOC") hosted business information-sharing forum in Abidjan on Monday, 17 July 2023 to discuss potential commercial opportunities.

Cote d'Ivoire will host the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d'Ivoire 2023 - the continent's biggest event - from 13 January - 11 February 2024.

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations will see Africa's biggest stars descend to Cote d'Ivoire for the continental showpiece that attracts people from over 150 countries and thousands of international media.

CAF Commercial Director, Hassan Elkamah said: "The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations is not just an African competition but a global event that attracts hundreds of millions of audiences. Football, being the most popular sport in Africa, is a great platform for many businesses and it was important for CAF and the LOC to spend time with local businesses in Cote d'Ivoire explaining the process and discussing potential opportunities. We are excited about the outcome and the level of interest shown by national and local businesses. We look forward to having more national partners on board."

FIF President Yacine Idriss Diallo added: "The last time Cote d'Ivoire hosted the AFCON was almost 40 years ago. We need to encourage big and small businesses to get on board to be part of this event in order for us to achieve our goals. This is the most significant event to be hosted by our country and we are excited about the next few months.

Last week, CAF posted commercial revenues of USD $125.2 million - a 17% year-on-year increase - at the CAF 45th Ordinary General Assembly ("OGA") in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

The significant increase of $21.6 million in revenue growth over the prior financial year was largely driven by an increase in both CAF's sponsorship and television rights, setting the Organisation firmly on a path to financial recovery.

CAF | Communication Department