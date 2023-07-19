Rwanda: Women Deliver Conference Hailed for Going Zero Waste

The Minister of Environment, Dr Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, has hailed organisers for successfully implementing zero waste at the Women Deliver Conference.

Zero waste is a set of principles focused on waste prevention that encourages redesigning resource life cycles so that all products are recovered, recycled, and reused.

The goal of the movement is to avoid sending waste to landfills, incinerators, oceans, or any other part of the environment.

"Now more than ever, aiming for zero waste conferences and events is the correct action to take. For the Women Deliver Conference, we are committed to sustainability by hosting a paperless and zero waste conference as much as possible," organisers posted.

The key to a zero waste event, they said, is careful planning so that "all materials used and disposed of are reusable, recyclable, or compostable."

In many gatherings, glass bottles are being used instead of single-use plastic bottles.

Water dispensers have been installed with drinking glasses.

Mujawamariya commended organisers for the initiative saying: "The level of Rwanda's commitment to addressing climate change has moved beyond being solely the responsibility of the Ministry of Environment. It has now been institutionalised, and everyone involved in our planning, programming, and policy development must prioritize the environment."

"It is, therefore, unsurprising to see the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion prioritising the environment and climate change in the preparation of this event."

She said looking at the magnitude of Women Deliver Conference 2023, it is a national affair.

"This is the reason we request all Rwandans and stakeholders to warmly welcome our guests. Let us go green in all corners of the conference; no waste," she added.

The conference is taking place in person in Kigali as well as virtually, from July 17 to 20.

Over 6,000 people are convened here, and more than 200,000 are following virtually.

As one of the largest multi-sectoral gatherings dedicated to promoting gender equality, the Women Deliver 2023 Conference and Global Dialogue are co-created by grassroots advocates, multilateral governments, the private sector, philanthropies, and youth. This includes representation from and for communities that face systemic discrimination.

With sexual and reproductive health and rights at the core, it is centred on intersectional women's rights principles, to address issues impacting girls and women-- from climate change to gender-based violence, to unpaid care work--and collectively identify and put into action evidence-based solutions.

The conference has enhanced collective power by championing the leadership of grassroots advocates, connecting advocates with decision-makers, and sharing key advocacy strategies.

It aims to break barriers, address challenges, and identify opportunities to advance gender equality and improve the well-being of girls and women, in all their intersecting identities.