Rwanda: Which Presidents Are Attending the Women Deliver Conference in Kigali?

Four presidents are expected to attend the 2023 Women Deliver Conference that began Monday, July 17, in Kigali.

They are Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, Hungary's Katalin Novák, Ethiopia's Sahle-Work Zewde and Senegal's Macky Sall.

The leaders are expected to address 6,000 people attending physically and an estimated 200,000 others following virtually.

Also in attendance are Liberia's former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and New Zealand's former Prime Minister Helen Clark, among other leaders and activists.

Women Deliver Conference is the world's largest multi-sectoral gathering to advance gender equality.

The sixth edition of Women Deliver Conference, themed "Spaces, Solidarity, and Solutions," is the first to be held in Africa.

Participants will discuss inclusive and co-created spaces that foster solidarity for sustainable solutions to gender equality. The conference will be closed on July 20.