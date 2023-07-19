Rwanda: Women Deliver - Rwanda's Isange One Stop Centre Model Takes Centre Stage at Ministerial Forum

The Rwanda Chief Gender Monitor Rose Rwabuhihi has shared Isange One Stop Centre as a best practice by Rwanda to eliminate Gender Based Violence as well as give holistic support to its survivors and victims.

This was in the Ministerial Forum which was hosted by the Government of Rwanda on the sidelines of the Women Deliver 2023 Conference. The aim was to drive political commitment and identify and generate concrete actions on how to obtain accountability for gender equality and equity outcomes.

"In Rwanda, it is not an exception, but we have taken very bold steps to ensure that GBV is eradicated, and try all the ways possible that it is dealt with. Of course we have our policies and laws as many countries, but more importantly, Rwanda has pitched this fight in the security sector," Rwabuhihi said.

She was contributing to a discussion about measures to protect citizens against gender based violence, including sexual harassment in the workplace. Participants were sharing successful initiatives, ongoing challenges, and how digital solutions can be leveraged to prevent and respond to GBV.

Isange One Stop Center (IOSC) is a Multi-sectoral and interdisciplinary Program being implemented by the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, Ministry of Health, Rwanda Investigation Bureau, and the Ministry of Justice.

Established in 2009 with the support from the First Lady, Jeannette Kagame, through her Imbuto Foundation, the IOSC aims to ease access to services needed by GBV victims such as medico-legal examinations, psychotherapy and treatment and prevention of HIV/AIDS, STI/D's, and legal support, among others.

Some victims and survivors are also provided with shelter in safe houses until they can go back to their homes.

"For us, security is not only when people are living it in the streets, but also in their homes, and everywhere. Gender based violence is a security issue in Rwanda, and we took first note that the security sector is our ally and is the best partner," Rwabuhihi added.

Besides GBV, other issues discussed are women's economic empowerment, where participants shared progress made in achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls, with a particular focus on SDG 5.

They also discussed missed opportunities resulting from global crises like Covid-19.

On the issue of women's access to digital technology, Rwanda Development Board (RDB) CEO Clare Akamanzi shared Hanga Pitchfest as a best practice by Rwanda to bridge the gender gap between men and women in digital technology.

Hanga Pitchfest is a unique platform to showcase tech-entrepreneurs and creative talents from all over the country and promote the use of technology and innovation in the Rwandan market, and the two previous (and first) editions were won by women.

The ministerial forum brought together ministers of Youth, Education, Environment, Gender, and Finance, among others, from accross the globe, for an exchange of experiences to challenge and re-commit to new ways of implementing transformational programs that will impact the lives of girls and women.