East Africa: EAC Regional Force Commanders Meet to Evaluate Operations in DRC

The East African Community Regional Force Commander, Major General Aphaxard Kiugu has commended the EACRF peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo for a job so far well-done in the fulfillment of their mandate and ensuring the safety of civilians, free movement of goods and services and humanitarian aid workers.

While addressing the EACRF Contingent Commanders from troop contributing countries of Uganda, South Sudan, Burundi and Kenya at the force headquarters in Goma, Maj Gen Kiugu asked the commanders to maintain good working relations and communication among themselves while conducting operations in their areas of responsibility.

"I urge all of you to follow the rules of engagement, standard operation procedure and the status of Force Agreement (SOFA) while in your day to day operations," Maj Gen Kiugu said.

He urged EACRF forces to conduct regular patrols and engage the community to ensure that they attain the trust and confidence of the local populace so that normalcy prevails in an effort to consolidate the peaceful dividends so far attained.

The meeting was to enable the joint forces address and make a follow up on EACRF operational matters from the period of its posture and give highlights on the recently concluded technical evaluation exercise in the four EACRF contingents so as to enable the force gauge its success as per the mission and mandate .

Maj Gen Kiugu urged the commanders to be cautious about the complex situation in the entire DRC and tasked them to remain committed to the military track and mindful of the ongoing peaceful process.

He cautioned them against interfering with the politics of DRC and reminded them of the sovereignty of the country and that whatever they do should be in support of the DRC government as mandated.

Other attendants included the Deputy Force Commander of Intelligence and Operations-Brig Emmanuel Kaputa, the Administration and Logistics-Brigadier Ndorarigonya Groggier, EACRF Chief of Staff-Brigadier Michael Kibuye among other Force head quarter Staff Officers.