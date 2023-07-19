South Africa: Minister Zizi Kodwa Travels to New Zealand Support Banyana Banyana at FIFA Women's World Cup

press release

Minister Zizi Kodwa to travel to New Zealand support Banyana Banyana at the FIFA Women's World Cup

Tshwane, South Africa, 19 July 2023 - On Wednesday, 19 July 2023, I will travel to New Zealand to support Banyana Banyana, South Africa's national women's football team, at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

A few days ago, Banyana Banyana beat Costa Rica 2-0 in an impressive performance in a World Cup warm-up match, which confirmed that the team's preparations for the World Cup are on track. Banyana Banyana will play their first match in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup against Sweden on Sunday, 23 July 2023.

It has always been my call that Banyana Banyana must be given the space and support to focus fully on the World Cup. We are seeing the results of this, as Banyana Banyana have gotten into their groove before this global showpiece.

This team goes into the World Cup as African champions. They are a high quality team who have shown great leadership on and off the field. Banyana Banyana represent the best of South Africa. They inspire national unity, as we have seen the support South Africans have given to the team.

I urge South Africans to rally behind Banyana Banyana. Let us raise our voices and, in our numbers, let us show Banyana Banyana how much they are loved and adored in the country. These are African champions. These are high calibre players who represent the best of South Africa. With the nation's support, I have no doubt that Banyana Banyana will continue to make us very proud at the World Cup.