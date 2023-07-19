Tanzanian Govt Ordered to Pay Australian Firm Over U.S.$100 Million

19 July 2023
allAfrica.com
By Sethi Ncube

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) reportedly ordered the Tanzania government to pay more than U.S.$109-million to a group of companies fronted by Australian miner Indiana Resources Ltd in compensation for the controversial 2018 expropriation of a nickel mine project.

An ICSID ad hoc tribunal on July 14 ruled that the government breached the UK-Tanzania Bilateral Investment Treaty when it seized the Ntaka Hill Project held by UK-registered Ntaka Nickel Holdings and Nachingwea UK along with Nachingwea Nickel, a Tanzania-registered firm, reports The East African .

The total award amount of U.S.$109.5 million includes interest already accrued to the claimants plus U.S.$3.859 million in legal costs to the claimants and the ICSID's own costs.

Under ICSID rules, Tanzania has 120 days to file an application for annulment of the order.

There are growing concerns in Tanzania that this enforcement may including moving to seize aircraft operated by national carrier Air Tanzania, a ploy that was tried before by other winners of international arbitration proceedings against Tanzania and which Indiana Resources previously threatened to pursue.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.