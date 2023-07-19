Ethiopia: Controversial Ethiopian Orthodox Priest Stranded At Addis Ababa Airport, Alleges Human Rights Violation By Security Forces

Addis Abeba — Controversial Ethiopian Orthodox priest, Aba Serekebirhan Woldesamuel, has been stuck at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport since July 12, 2023. Aba Serekebirhan was traveling from Australia to Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region, via Addis Ababa when he claimed that security forces prevented him from continuing his journey to his intended destination.

Speaking to Addis Standard over the phone from the airport, he expressed frustration and called the situation a violation of his human rights. According to him, lawyers have filed complaints on his behalf and obtained a court order for him to appear in court, but security forces are not allowing him to leave.

Aba Serekebirhan, who formerly held the position of head of the Education Training Department at the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC), had been in Australia for the past three years. During that time, he served as the chief administrator of Debre Tsion St. Mary Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Sydney. Recently, rumors have been circulating about his involvement in the planned nomination of episcopates for dioceses under the newly established See of Selama Kessate Berhan Archdiocese of the Tigray Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

On 12 July, 2023, Tigray Orthodox religious leaders announced their intention to conduct the nomination event on July 16, 2023. The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church's (EOTC) Holy Synod responded the following day, stating that the planned appointment of bishops violates articles 37 and 38 of the church's constitution, and is seen as inappropriate and harmful to the church's unity. However, Aba Serekebirhan denies these allegations. Upon his arrival at the airport, he told local media that his visit to Tigray was to meet with victims of the two-year war in the region, and he has no intention of participating in the nomination event.

Ashenafi Zeray, the senior corporate communications officer at Ethiopian Airlines, declined to comment, stating that the issue is beyond the airline's jurisdiction. Federal police spokesperson Jeylan Abdi also stated that he has no information regarding the issue.

AS