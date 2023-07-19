Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Bgi Ethiopia Sets Path to Accelerated Growth With Relocation, Expansion Strategy

BGI Ethiopia, one of the leading brewery companies in Ethiopia, has recently achieved a significant milestone in its growth strategy. It finalized an agreement to sell its headquarters building and relocate its plant to its recently acquired facility, Meta, which is located in Sebeta town. Last February, after acquiring Meta, BGI Ethiopia launched an expansion of the brewery with an investment of over half a billion birr. This investment aims to reequip, renovate, and expand the brewery.

According to a press statement released by the company, this recent move represents a pivotal moment for BGI as it aims to fast-track its aggressive growth ambitions. The decision to relocate the plant aligns with BGI Ethiopia's long-term vision of doubling its business within the next five years. Through this strategic move, BGI aims to secure the necessary resources to drive sustainable growth and unlock new opportunities.

Hervé Milhade, the CEO of BGI Ethiopia, emphasized that this decision stems from the company's unwavering commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of its clients and stakeholders. Milhade stated, "We believe that this strategic decision will position BGI Ethiopia for accelerated growth by addressing current capacity constraints and aiming to double the business by 2027." He further mentioned that the proceeds from this transaction will be directed towards expanding the current capacity at the Meta plant and acquiring a new greenfield site.

