Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Caffee Oromia Revokes Immunity of Imprisoned Former Nekemte Mayor

Addis Abeba — The Oromia regional state's council, Caffee Oromia, has revoked the immunity of one of its members, the former mayor of Nekemte City Tolera Ragassa who was imprisoned in April allegedly accused of having connection with the killing of Dessalegn Bokonja, head of the Nekemte Prosperity Party Office.

Dessalegn was shot dead "at the door of his residence" in the city, in what the city's communication office said was "an attack by unknown" assailants.

On 31 March, days after the killing of the party official, Tolera Ragassa the former mayor was arrested alongside 11 other government officials on suspicion of having connection with the murder. The Caffee during its 5th regular session concluded on Tuesday revoked the right not to be prosecuted of Tolera Ragassa.

AS