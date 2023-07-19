Uganda: Besigye - Opposition Parties Could Face Same Fate

Kampala, Uganda — Former leader of FDC Dr Kizza Besigye has said his party is a victim of 'state capture' and must change strategy or they will end up as partners of the ruling NRM.

"The broad problem is State capture and the inability of parties to function in that environment without being corrupted. When there is State capture, one cannot just present themselves as a political party that would function in Europe," he told the press plot 6 Katonga Rd in Kampala.

"There has been capture of the politics through commercialisation of politics. This has been done deliberately. This has included the patronage system, which gives favours to the political elite. Political parties have not learnt from viruses to adapt themselves to the problem of State capture. They have continued to act as if they are democratic institutions functioning in a democratic society."

Besigye warned that unless a new strategy is laid out, FDC will end up working with NRM the way DP and UPC are today.

The press conference was held at the same time as that party President Eng.Patrick Amuriat Oboi together with the Secretary General Nandala Mafabi at the party headquarters Najjanankumbi.

Both were foccussing on the allegations made by party spokesperson and Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Semujju Nganda who on Tuesday accused Nandala and the FDC party President Amuriat Oboi of trying to sell FDC to the ruling National Resistance Movement under President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. He implied that Amuriat had received funding from the NRM.

Amuriat dismissed the allegations, and instead blamed Besigye for creating two centres of power in the party, and for giving them little support at the last elections in 2012.

"For the record, the FDC party has never gotten money from Museveni's regime, as we are being accused. The only money we get from the government is through the Electoral Commission, and it is accounted for," he said.

Amuriat added that, "To all the members of the FDC who are dissatisfied and have concerns about the leadership and how the party is run, we urge you to use the available party avenues to address these issues."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

FDC party faces split as accusations fly