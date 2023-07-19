Somalia: Military Kills Dozens of Al-Shabaab Members

Mogadishu — Somali army killed at least 30 Al-Shabaab militants during an operation in South of the country.

The state media, citing a senior commander reported that the covert assault was carried out in El-Qurac, an area between Middle Shabelle and Galgaduud regions.

The two sides engaged in a heavy gunfight that lasted for about an hour and there were reports of casualties on SNA side, but the number still remains unconfirmed.

The operation comes just hours after Somalia president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Jowhar City, the headquarters of Hirshabelle state for talks with local officials on resolving clan hostilities in Middle Shabelle province.

The visit also focused on the preparation of the second offensive against Al-Shabaab which the frontline states are set to send troops to take part in the anti-Al-Shabaab push.

The Al-Qaeda affiliate has been waging war in Somalia to topple the UN backed government based in Mogadishu which is protected by AU troops.

During the first phase of the military Operations, the government said it seized 80 areas from Al-Shabaab and killed hundreds of militants.

Kenya, Djibouti and Ethiopia will deploy Non-ATMIS to Somalia as part of an agreement with the federal government to join hands and jointly face Al-Shabaab.