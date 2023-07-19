Tunisia: Value of Tunisian Date Exports Down By 2.3 Percent (Onagri)

Tunis/Tunisia — Exports of Tunisian dates have reached a value of TND 661.1 million since the beginning of the season (October 2022-June 2023), down 2.3% compared with the same period in the 2021-2022 season, according to statistics published on Tuesday by the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).

National date exports are also down by 4.2% in volume to 110.9 thousand tonnes.

The average price recorded during the first nine months of the campaign rose by 2%, i.e.

5.96 DT/kg, compared with 5.84 DT/kg during the same period of the previous season.

The Deglet Ennour variety accounted for 87.6% of the quantities exported, i.e. 97.2 thousand tonnes worth

value of TND 627.6 million.