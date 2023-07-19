Tunisia: Value of Tunisian Olive Oil Exports Up By 43.8 Percent (Onagri)

18 July 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian olive oil exports have been evaluated at TND 2,483.1 million, up 43.8% since the beginning of the campaign (November 2022-June 2023), compared to the same period of the 2021-2022 campaign, the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI) said on Tuesday.

These exports stood at 158.0 thousand tonnes in volume, down by 3.7%.

The average price registered during the first eight months of the campaign went up by 49.4%, or 15.72 DT/kg against 10.52 DT/kg recorded during the same period of the previous campaign.

