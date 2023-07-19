Tanzania: President Mwinyi to Officiate Zanzibar Nanenane Fair

Zanzibar — SOME 200 stakeholders in agriculture are expected to take part in the ten-day long annual farmers fair--Nanenane--at Kizimbani grounds, Dole in Unguja Central district, Zanzibar.

Zanzibar Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Irrigation and Natural Resources Mr Shamata Shaame Khamis told journalists on Tuesday that the curtain of the annual event will be raised by President Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

"This is the fifth time for Zanzibar to organise its Nanenane, to provide opportunities for farmers in the Isles to showcase their products and also share best practices," said Mr Khamis.

The minister noted that registration for companies, institutions and individuals wishing to participate in the trade fair is going on smoothly.

The Isles farmers fair will run for 10 days, starting on August 1. The climax of the event is on the 8th of next month that is a public holiday for not only Zanzibar but also for Mainland Tanzania.

The theme for this year is 'Youth and Women are the Strong Foundation of Sustainable Food Systems', which Mr Khamis said, aims to provide more opportunities for those groups to invest in the agricultural sector.

The exhibitions aim to connect farmers and markets, targeting to increase their income while strengthening contribution of the agricultural sector to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The minister said the Isles agriculture sector has been contributing around 20 per cent to the GDP. In the 2023/24 budget the sector is allocated 98.7bn/- up from 53.8bn/- in 2022/23 financial year.

In this year's budget, the Zanzibar government aims at improving the irrigation infrastructure to boost rice production at Kinyasini, Cheju, Mlemele, Kibokwa, Chaani and Kilombero and also increase access to agricultural equipment and materials, especially for youths and women.

The Principal Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Seif Shaaban Mwinyi, said that preparations for the Nanenane Fair are going on well, calling for local producers, institutions and farmers to apply and take part in the exhibition, while also appealing to residents and visitors to turn-out in big number.