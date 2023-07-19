Tanzania: A Hearty Welcome to Hungarian President

19 July 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

HUNGARIAN President Katalin Novák arrived in Dar es Salaam on Monday for a three-day working visit. It is the first time a Hungharian President is visiting Tanzania and that marks a significant milestone in our bilateral relations.

Her visit to Tanzania speaks volumes to initiatives to promote economic diplomacy through active international engagement with a focus on the pursuit of economic objectives and at the same time preserving the gains of the past and consolidating the fundamental principles of our traditional foreign policy.

The visit came at the time when global development landscape is changing rapidly with the growing role of China, Brazil and other emerging economies including Hungary in development partnership with African countries.

In this new context, African countries are seeing significant increases in trade, foreign direct investments and official development assistance from those countries.

It is against that backdrop we are optimistic about the future of our bilateral relations and in particular on the prospects of enhancing the mutual cooperation in the areas of trade, commerce, finance, science and technology.

Hungary does not have mineral resources and oil but prides itself with its extensive experience in agriculture, education, human resource development, science, technology and innovation.

We are thankful that Tanzania and Hungary have enjoyed strong bilateral relations for decades that have survived a wind of change in Eastern Europe and major transition in Hungary in the late 1990's. Hungary has continued to be Tanzania's biggest partner in the education sector by providing training programmes in various fields of strategic areas.

With her visit to Tanzania we are convinced that we have a firm base to strengthen our close relations by building on the past achievements and exploring new areas and enhancing the relations with pragmatic economic and trade cooperation.

We wish her an enjoyable stay in Tanzania, the Land of Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and the Serengeti and look forward to further enhancing our bilateral relations for mutual benefits of Tanzanians and Hungarians.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.