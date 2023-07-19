Kenya: Mkenya Daima Urges President Ruto, Odinga to Adhere to Peace Pledges Made Before Elections

Nairobi — The Mkenya Daima initiative is now calling on President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga to remember and adhere to to the peace pledge made before last year's elections.

Through a statement, the MKenya Daima Initiative Steering Committee stated that the pledge is not only for elections, but for all times and reminded Kenyans of goodwill of their responsibility to maintain and promote peace.

"The pledge, which was signed by all Presidential candidates, is a commitment to uphold the Mkenya Daima spirit of good leadership and accountable governance aligned to the Constitution of Kenya, especially Chapter 6 that speaks to Leadership and Integrity," it stated.

The body further urged politicians to be sensitive and use language that is tempered, mature and respectful.

"We believe that our 2010 Constitution has sufficiently robust and effective modalities to protect minorities and address any grievances through Parliament, The Judiciary and other independent bodies," it stated.

"Whilst democratic process demands that the winning majority has the responsibility to make governance decisions, all Kenyans, opposition included, have a right and opportunity to comment and even criticise those decisions."

It further called on the opposition to play a constructive role in the country's democratic process by providing oversight and accountability through established Constitutional frameworks and for Government to restrain itself from subverting this important role and facilitate dialogue.

It urged all independent institutions, including the Police, NCIC, Parliament and the Judiciary, to play their Constitutional roles independently for the good of all Kenyans.

"We believe in the Constitutional right to peacefully demonstrate and express political opinions and that it is possible to have peaceful demonstrations if the Opposition and the Police collaborate honestly and openly to achieve this," it stated.

It pointed out that the responsibility for peaceful demonstrations lies both with the organisers and the Police and "we call on both parties to take on their responsibility in the spirit of Mkenya Daima."