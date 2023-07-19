Uganda: UPDF Summoned to Parliament to Explain Private Security Company Venture

The Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has directed the Minister for Defense to provide an explanation for the Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) establishing a private security company under its business arm the National Enterprises Cooperation (NEC).

The move comes after legislators raised concerns, labeling the venture as illegal and irregular.

The parliament session witnessed heated discussions as reports emerged about the NEC's foray into private security services. Members of Parliament (MPs) demanded clarity on the legal basis for the UPDF or NEC to undertake such a business endeavour.

During the session, Lt. General James Mugira, the Chief Executive Officer of NEC and a parliamentary representative of the army, faced a challenging time trying to explain the situation to the legislators, who vehemently questioned the authority under which such a decision was made.

Even the Defense Minister, who rose to speak on the matter, failed to present a report to parliament, further intensifying dissatisfaction among MPs.

Consequently, the Speaker took action, directing the Defense Minister to return to parliament with a comprehensive report that elucidates the truth and legality behind the establishment of the private security firm.

One of the major concerns voiced by legislators is the apprehension that the privatization of security services could undermine their mandate, they argue that the UPDF, as enshrined in the constitution, is responsible for safeguarding the country and defending its borders.

There are worries that the involvement of the military in private security might lead to a conflict of interest and pose challenges that could hamper the military's ability to fulfill its primary responsibilities.

Kira Municipality Member of Parliament, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda expressed his concerns, stating, "Privatization of security could result in the abrogation of our mandate as the UPDF, whose primary duty is to protect the country and defend its borders."

MP Okupa added, "We must consider the potential conflicts of interest and other troublesome challenges that may arise from this venture. We must also question whether this move is stretching the military's capabilities too thin."

The parliamentary session highlighted the need for transparency and accountability regarding the establishment of the private security company.

Parliamentarians stressed the importance of upholding the constitutional obligations of the UPDF and ensuring that the military's primary role is not compromised.

The Defense Minister has been given a deadline to provide a detailed report that addresses the concerns raised by the legislators. The forthcoming report is expected to shed light on the legality, purpose, and potential implications of the UPDF's involvement in the private security sector. The parliament eagerly awaits the minister's response and hopes for a satisfactory explanation to allay the concerns surrounding this matter.