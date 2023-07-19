Rwanda/Libya: Mugisha Close in on Ittihad Tripoli Move

Rwandan midfielder Bonheur Mugisha is in Libya as a move to topflight side Ittihad Tripoli beckons.

Mugisha, 23, is among 10 players who parted company with APR FC at the end of the season. He was first invited by Stade Tunisien to sign a contract but his move hit a snag as the club failed to send him the flight ticket as the midfielder waited in vain.

Times Sport understands that the former Heroes and Mukura VS midfielder was growing frustrated by the situation as he waited for the ticket in vain before he was offered a move to the Libyan giants.

Mugisha left for Tripoli on Saturday, July 15, and he has since trained twice with the team which is said to have been impressed by his performance.

Times Sport understands that a contract has been drafted and is only pending Mugisha's signature for small details.

Mugisha played an integral part of the APR team which won the 2022/23 Rwandan Premier League season as he bossed the club's midfield to perfection.

He was officially released on June 30 following the expiration of his two-year contract.