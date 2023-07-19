Angola: Cybersecurity Highlighted At CPLP Meeting

Luanda — The cybersecurity area was stressed during the technical meeting of the Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) focal points, held Tuesday in Luanda.

Manuel Lapão, director for cooperation of the CPLP, mentioned the data protection as another area that will deserve the future work of the organization.

Manuel Lapão stated that meeting allowed to understand how the CPLP can fit into the international agenda on communications and what member states can offer in terms of contribution in terms of sharing and cooperation.

According to him, never before have the communications processed at such a high speed as they do today and by increasingly digital and electronic means.

Speaking to the press, the official said that this preparatory meeting for next Friday's ministerial meeting reviewed issues linked to the Digital Agenda for the CPLP, an instrument approved in 2018 at the ministerial meeting held in Malabo (Equatorial Guinea).

The instrument was ratified at the Conference of Heads of State and Government when Cabo Verde assumed the presidency of the CPLP in 2018.

The meeting of CPLP Ministers of Communications, made up of ministers and state secretaries from the nine member States, takes place every two years. KAM/MAG/CF/NIC