Namibia: Nurses Forced to Cut Overtime Claims

Nurses across the country are being forced to forfeit a substantial portion of their overtime hours, with a restriction of claiming for only 10 hours of overtime work, and eight hours per month for shifts on Sundays and public holidays.

On average, nurses work 40 hours overtime per month and, 20 hours on Sundays and public holidays.

However, starting from April this year until March next year, they have been directed to report only 18 hours of total overtime work per month.

A circular distributed in May, which The Namibian saw yesterday, shows that if nurses exceed these limited hours, they are advised to take leave instead of receiving compensation for their extra work.

This comes amid reports of staff shortages at the Ministry of Health and Social Services, which has been operating at only 60% capacity since March last year.

"We are worried because we were told there is not enough money. Even if you are working overtime, you are being told to take leave," an Otjozondjupa region-based nurse said this week on condition of anonymity.

The nurse said there is already a shortage of staff at public health facilities.

"Even in my department, I am currently working alone. Most of the time, nurses are not enough in this country. We don't know what they are thinking by telling us to take leave," the nurse said.

Trade Union Congress of Namibia (Tucna) secretary general Kavihuha Mahongora yesterday said the union would challenge the issue, and is in the process of completing the legal requirements to do so.

"For us, this practice is serious exploitation, very insensitive and a direct violation of nurses' rights.

"We have taken the first step and will later take the matter to the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation," he said.

Mahongora said the union is busy investigating the matter.

"As much as the nurses want to bring their side in terms of saving the nation, the employer is busy enslaving them. During this time of economic hardship, one would not want to be given leave just because they have to.

"The arrangement is irresponsible, and is enslaving the nurses," he said.

Mahongora said this is, however, common practice in the public service and at parastatals.

Otjozondjupa health director Gerbhardo Timotheus yesterday confirmed the 18 hours of paid leave, saying it applies to the health ministry.

"In terms of taking leave, it has always been a challenge, but we will have a way to cover the shifts.

"For instance: If one takes leave this week, the following week they cannot take leave.

"The shortage has always been there, but it won't be a big challenge, and we will know how to deal with it," he said.

Meanwhile, health minister Kalumbi Shangula said the approval of overtime is done by the accounting officer in terms of the Labour Act.

"In fact, the Labour Act prohibits overtime work. However, where the employer feels the need for overtime, the employer requests the employee to agree to work overtime for a specific time.

"Overtime is not done on demand by the employee," he said.